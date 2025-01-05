Iraqi Prime Minister Rejects Link Between Syrian Events and Regime Change in Iraq

Baghdad: The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, has firmly rejected any attempts to connect the developments in Syria with calls for regime change in Iraq. He emphasized that addressing any mistakes within Iraq would be done under the framework of the constitution and the law.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, Al-Sudani, in his speech on Saturday, declared that Iraq is committed to its pluralistic democratic system. This system, he noted, includes everyone, guarantees a peaceful transfer of power, and allows for reforms and corrections of any defects under the constitutional and legal umbrella.

Al-Sudani highlighted that adversaries of Iraq have sought to exploit regional developments to create discord and threaten the nation’s unity. He reassured that the Iraqi government has maintained a neutral stance regarding the events in Syria, allowing the Syrian people to determine their own future without external interference.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani firmly stated that Iraq will not tolera

te any foreign interventions aimed at altering its economic or security landscapes. He reiterated the government’s commitment to reform security and political institutions and called for a united national front to tackle prevailing challenges.