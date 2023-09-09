Iraq expresses its condolences to Morocco following the devastating earthquake

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, the government and people, following the devastating earthquake.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that it expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, the government and people, following the devastating earthquake that struck a number of Moroccan cities yesterday, Friday, and caused a number of victims and wounded, and great material damage.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims in these difficult times, and our wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency