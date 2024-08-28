Import of Non-Hazardous Waste Is Regulated by Current Legislation (Ministry)

Rabat – The import of non-hazardous waste is governed by the provisions of the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal, as ratified by Morocco and regulated by the legislative and regulatory texts in force, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development stated.

In a press release, the Ministry recalls that the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal, was approved by Morocco and published in the official bulletin n°4892 on April 19, 2001, through Dahir n°92-96-1 and regulated by the legislative and organizational texts in force, in particular law no. 28-00 on waste management and disposal, together with its implementing regulations, and decree no. 587-17-2 setting out the conditions and means for importing, exporting and transporting waste, through the submission of a file containing a number of documents determined by virtue of this decree.

Following the erroneous data and alle

gations disseminated in various media and social networks on the subject of imported waste, and in particular the comments and criticisms directed at the administrative and governmental parties managing the Energy and Environment sectors, and to clarify public opinion on the import operation that has been the subject of media controversy, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development points out that international trade in non-hazardous waste is subject to strong competition between specialized international companies and other stakeholders in this sector, particularly with the growing development of waste recycling and reuse as part of the green and circular economies.

Morocco is one of the countries taking advantage of this international market by importing plastic and ferrous waste, as well as torn rubber wheels, in order to recycle them and use them as raw materials or supplementary materials in industrial and energy fields (such as the manufacture of pipes for liquid sanitation, drip irri

gation, plastic cans, etc.).

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse