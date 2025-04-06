House of Representatives Engages in 150th General Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

Tashkent: The House of Representatives participated in the opening ceremony of the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), as well as the 215th session of the Governing Council of the Union, in Tashkent. The event, which began on Saturday, is themed “Parliamentary Work for Development and Social Justice.”

According to Libyan News Agency, the delegation from the House of Representatives was led by the First Deputy Speaker, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi. Other members of the delegation included Abdullah Al-Masry Al-Fadhil, Head of the House of Representatives’ Diwan, along with Ramadan Shambash, Dr. Sultana Al-Masmari, and Dr. Rabia Abu Ras.

The agenda for the session encompasses various topics pertinent to global issues, with a focus on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. Other significant issues include international peace and security, environmental governance mechanisms to address climate change, and the activation of legislative frameworks to achieve social and economic justice.

The 150th General Assembly and the 215th session of the Governing Council will continue until the ninth of this month.