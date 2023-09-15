HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad expresses pride in Bahrain’s efforts to protect Ozone Layer

HM the King's Personal Representative, Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) President, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has asserted that the kingdom’s regional and global achievements, gains, awards and good reputation regarding its efforts to preserve the Ozone Layer reflects the international community’s confidence in its effective role in support international endeavours in this regard.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad indicated that Bahrain boasts many qualified national competencies in the SCE’s executive apparatus and many governmental and private agencies who are dedicated to ensuring the success of various national environmental projects aimed at protecting the ozone layer, preserving the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The SCE President made the statements marking the kingdom’s celebrations of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, which falls on the 16th of September.

Themed “Montreal Protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change", this year's International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer coincides with the 36th anniversary of the adoption of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad affirmed that Bahrain is making steadfast strides towards achieving the requirements of Ozone Layer preservation, citing the enactment of the necessary legislation and banning of ozone layer-depleting materials and devices.

The kingdom has also implemented projects that would help the industrial and service sectors to gradually eliminate depleting materials, reducing them by 73.5% from the average baseline until the year 2025, HH said, noting that it has also launched many training and rehabilitation programmes for the refrigeration sector workers in order to improve technical and technical practices, in accordance with internationally approved best global practices.

The SCE President commended the international efforts that contributed to achieving international consensus on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which contributes to reducing the phenomenon of global warming through the gradual reduction of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), which do not deplete the ozone layer, but exacerbate the phenomenon of global warming.

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad expressed his deep pride in the efforts exerted by the international community over the past three decades to protect the Ozone Layer, which contributed to stopping the expansion of the deterioration in the ozone layer and beginning the layer’s recovery, stressing the importance of continuing international solidarity in order to achieve the ultimate goal of reaching the stage of complete recovery of the ozone layer during the next two decades.

Source: Bahrain News Agency