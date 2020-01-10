Friday, 10/1/2020 | 11:17 UTC+0
Moscow Says Ready To Discuss Libya With Washington
Trump And Merkel Discuss Political Settlement In Libyan
Anticipated EU Summit On Libyan Crisis In February
Moroccan Foreign Minister: We Fear Libya Could Turn Into Battle Ground For International Struggles
Tunisian Foreign Ministry: UN Security Council Should Immediately Act To Stop Bloodshed In Libya
SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On January 7th, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) opened in Las Vegas. Hesai, a global leader in LiDAR technology, announced the closing of its series C funding totaling 173 Million USD.

Hesai Raises $173M in Series C Led by Bosch and Lightspeed

Led by Robert Bosch GmBH and Lightspeed, this round is the largest single investment ever made in the global LiDAR industry. Co-investors include, among others, ON Semiconductor, Qiming Venture Partners, DT Capital Partners, and Axiom Asia Private Capital.

