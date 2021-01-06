Gutterss Calls For Dispatching An Advance Team To Monitor Cease-Fire In Libya

Tripoli-The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has called for dispatching an advance team to monitor cease-fire in Libya, as a first step to provide the foundations for international monitoring mechanism to be based in Serte. He cautioned that current delay in implementing a cease fire entails the threat of failure in commitment to the schedule. In a report to the UN Security Council he said the Libyan Joint Military Committee asked for unarmed and non-regular personnel to monitor ceasefire under UN supervision. Guterres explained in his report that the international team of observers would work with joint monitoring teams from east and west of Libya and that Libyan parties rejected the deployment of any foreign forces even if they are subordinated to the UN on Libyan soil, according to the Associated Press.

Source: Libya News Agency