Global Council for Tolerance and Peace President hails Bahrain’s role in Voluntary work

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, has praised the role of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in further enhancing and supporting Voluntary work at the Arab and international levels.

Al Jarwan was honoured with HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work.

He noted that this award represents an incentive to encourage and spread the culture of voluntary work and highlight its moral value as a national and humanitarian duty.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Jarwan praised the Bahraini-UAE ties in various fields, which support and enhance joint Arab action.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work is awarded in September of each year, in conjunction with the Arab Volunteer Day celebrations, and is organised by the Good Word Society in cooperation with the Arab Volunteer Union.

The award aims to encourage volunteers to provide innovative solutions through volunteer work that contributes to confronting various challenges and crises activating their roles in the field of voluntary work as well as promoting its culture.

Source: Bahrain News Agency