Generals, Admirals and Ambassadors Support U.S. Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran-backed Militants

Statement in Support of U.S. Retaliatory Actions Against Iran-backed Militants in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / The American College of National Security Leaders, composed of retired Generals, Admirals, Ambassadors, and Senior U.S. Government Executives, endorses the actions ordered by President Biden in retaliation for the attack on our troops in Jordan by Iran-supported entities.

The attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, five says ago, resulting in three fatalities and scores of injuries, requires significant and appropriate response by the United States in retaliation and to provide deterrence against further illegal actions by Iran and/or its proxies. Therefore, we strongly concur that the forceful and ongoing military response authorized by President Biden is warranted and appropriate.

We emphasize that the safety and security of all US citizens, military and civilian, are and shall always be critical national interests of highest priority, and that our presence in the region is vital to U.S. national interests, strategic and economic, and those of our allies. U.S. military involvement and presence in the Middle East is based on precedent, dating back to the 1950s and the Eisenhower Administration.

Additionally, and importantly, our response sends a clear and unmistakable signal to those who would consider challenging the United States. In dealing with the current threats in the region, we must be mindful that kinetic solutions are just part of the solution. We must continue to employ the other elements of national power, including our diplomatic, economic and intelligence capabilities to ensure our security and that of our allies and friends around the world.

*****

For in-person interviews and appearances by ACNSL Fellows on this release, contact:

Lou Crenshaw, Vice Admiral USN (Retired)

ACNSL Spokesperson via

Dianna Carson, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired}

ACNSL Chief of Staff

diannalcarson@gmail.com

(458) 245-6600

For more information, contact:

Jamie Barnett, Rear Admiral, USN (Retired)

President, American College of the National Security Leaders

Jamie.Barnett@acnsl.net

(202) 997-1940

About the American College of National Security Leaders

ACNSL is a non-partisan voice of experience on national security issues. Our Fellows are retired Admirals, Generals, Ambassadors and Senior Government Executives with decades of experience in national security, diplomacy, and defense. Together, we are committed to strengthening the security of the United States by informing the debate and educating the public. www.acnsl.net

SOURCE: American College of National Security Leaders