General-purpose Soft Robotics Captures Attention at CES with Versatile Applications

General-purpose Soft Robotics Versatile Applications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robotics continued to be a major highlight at this year’s CES. Beyond the common humanoid and household service robots, Wisson Robotics, a Chinese innovation company, showcased the world’s latest universal soft robotics technology and products.

At the Wisson Robotics booth, a series of drones and electric vehicle charging stations equipped with soft robotics were conducting live demonstrations, attracting a large crowd of onlookers. These innovative robotic forms and application scenarios have garnered significant attention and inquiries from visitors. According to the staff, these aerial and automated charging robots are developed based on the Pliabot® flexible technology and have served customers in over 100 countries, regions, and cities, with extensive applications in various industries such as high-altitude cleaning, intelligent charging, energy maintenance, emergency rescue, and environmental protection.

For instance, the Orion AP3-P3 Pliabot® Aerial Tethered Cleaning System, powered by a flexible gimbal, can achieve self-adaptive balance, flexible collision buffering, and multi-angle adjustment, providing unparalleled all-round safety and close-proximity operation capabilities. It is suitable for cleaning the exterior walls of buildings, towers, and other high-altitude structures, significantly improving the efficiency of traditional manual operations while ensuring the safety of operators.

The AP30-N1 Aerial Pliabot® Manipulator System, equipped with a flexible arm that can extend over a large range and flexibly rotate at multiple angles, is lightweight, has a high load capacity, and ensures safe interaction. It enables precise aerial grasping, placement, and sampling, endowing traditional drones with precise operation capabilities and environmental adaptability to meet diverse and high-risk aerial operation requirements.

The Monos CF1 Pliabot® Automatic Charging Robot, based on the new generation of flexible bionic muscle technology, fully simulates the flexible movements and interactive characteristics of human arms, enabling human-like interaction safety and offering disruptive cost advantages. It is suitable for large-scale commercial deployment, providing new impetus for the upgrade of intelligent driving experiences and the development of the new energy vehicle industry.

Source: Wisson International Limited

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d7c89c9-7a7f-47fe-8c48-da18adbcdbf4

Contacts: Zoey Lee Email: liziyi@wissonrobotics.com Phone: 17322584646

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9329790