GEAGEA TO BERRI: WE ARE READY TO ATTEND ANY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL SESSION UNTIL THE ELECTION OF A PRESIDENT

Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, wrote today on platform 'X': 'Your Excellency House Speaker Nabih Berri, we are ready to attend any presidential election session called for, in successive sessions, until a new President of the Republic is elected, but of course while preserving the right of each parliamentary bloc and member of parliament to vote for whomever they deem appropriate...This is what should have happened two months before the end of President Michel Aoun's term, but it is better late than never!' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon