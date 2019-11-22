“Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road” UAE station will be held from November 25th to 28th

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The 2019 “Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road” series (United Arab Emirates Station) hosted by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center on November 25-28. The event depends on 2019 the five-major industry building materials exhibition in Dubai, UAE.

The “Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road” activity is divided into two parts: Fujian Brand Pavilion and Enterprise Commodity Exhibition Zone. Fujian Brand Pavilion will display the image of Fujian through exhibition boards, pictures, publicity and promotion materials to promote Fujian’s good business environment, focus on the Fujian brand’s superior brand products, the results of reform and opening up, and the enterprise merchandise exhibition area, with the design concept “Fujian Brands, Gateway for the Maritime Silk Road”, which highlights the local products of Fujian Province, shows the Fujian brand to the world, increases the influence of the Fujian brand in Dubai, and promotes economic and trade cooperation between the two places.

On the morning of November 26, the trade and economic matchmaking meeting will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center. More than 60 selected representatives of Fujian and UAE brand companies, suppliers and buyers will attend the event. The meeting will promote Fujian investment and business environment and Fujian brand products, and provide one-to-one negotiation opportunities for UAE buyers and Fujian quality suppliers to communicate with the Dubai government, business associations and other institutions by visiting local enterprises, promote the superior products of Fujian province.

The organizer of the Provincial Department of Commerce said that they hope this event will show the image of the province to the UAE market, which will help promote the friendly interaction between Fujian and Dubai, expand Dubai and its surrounding markets, open a wider foreign trade door and boost two-way trade and investment.

Fujian is the core area of the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”. In recent years, economic and trade exchanges and regional cooperation with countries and regions along Haisi have deepened. As a key activity sponsored by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, the “Fujian Brand Haisixing” activity has become the main focus of economic and trade cooperation between the province and the “Hai Si” countries.