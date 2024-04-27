France Has Made the Strategic Choice to Strengthen its Economic Ties with Morocco (French Economy Minister)

Rabat – France has made the strategic choice to strengthen its economic ties with Morocco in the context of post-Covid global developments, particularly in terms of geopolitics and the reorganization of value chains, said, on Friday in Rabat, French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Bruno Le Maire.

Speaking at the opening of the Morocco-France Economic Meeting, Le Maire expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom of Morocco in various fields, particularly in clean energies.

He also voiced France’s keenness to collaborate with Morocco in the development of energy transport infrastructures and the production of nuclear energy, as well as to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the rail, aeronautical and automotive sectors.

For his part, president of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF), Patrick Martin, noted that the Morocco-France economic meeting was of vital importance and part of the renewal of economic relations b

etween the two countries, adding that his talks with his Moroccan counterpart were an opportunity to emphasize the crucial importance of economic diplomacy.

Aware of Morocco’s central role as a hub for Africa, MEDEF Head expressed the wish that Moroccan companies would continue to work with French peers, with a view to mutual benefits.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse