Fourth edition of “Egyptians Abroad” conference kicks off under auspices of PM

The fourth edition of the "Egyptians Abroad" Conference kicked off on Monday under the auspices of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

About 1,000 people from more than 56 countries around the world, in addition to the ministers of emigration, finance, social solidarity, education and culture, as well as a number of parliament members and public figures are attending the conference.

At the inaugural session, the Ministry of Emigration will review its efforts during the current year to respond to demands of Egyptians abroad and the executive status of implementing recommendations issued by previous editions of the conference and its successful outcomes.

The conference discusses a number of main axes: the economic axis, the political and educational axis, the social and service axis via videoconferencing technology, within the framework of the "An Hour with the Minister" initiative.

Source: State Information Service Egypt