FM to French Magazine: Macron’s Morocco Visit Prompts New Chapter in Bilateral Relations.**

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Morocco marked the outset of a new chapter in bilateral relations, stressed Morocco’s minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita in an interview to French magazine Le Point on Saturday.

According to Agence Marocaine De Presse, this visit opens a solemn page materialized by HM King Mohammed VI and President Macron’s signature of a highly significant declaration relating to the enhanced exceptional partnership.

The document “voices the expression of a renewed ambition for bilateral cooperation, firmly grounded in the principles of equality between States, transparency, solidarity and shared responsibility,” he explained.

The declaration outlines priority fields of collaboration, such as renewable energies or the modernization of rail and port infrastructures, which are set to become the foundations of an enriched and mutually beneficial relation.

The Minister stated that “the partnership governance is als

o defined in the declaration. It will be under the direct supervision of the two Heads of State and monitored by a committee tasked with tracing innovative paths and seizing the opportunities to anchor the strengthening of this relation over time.”

The agreements concluded before the Sovereign and the French President inaugurate a new generation for commitments indicative of a shared vision, said Bourita. “This partnership is based on an approach of authentic collaboration, a real doing with Morocco, which is about acting together, while recognizing and leveraging the assets of Moroccan companies.”

In this respect, Bourita pointed out that “the emblematic partnerships around the High-Speed Line and green hydrogen embody this new spirit.”

With regard to France’s position on Moroccan Sahara, Bourita explained that it is part of a global dynamic initiated several years ago by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, marked by numerous explicit recognitions of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, through the opening of

nearly thirty consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, and the growing support for the autonomy plan as a solution to this regional dispute.

In the European Union, nearly 20 out of 27 countries also support this approach, the Minister recalled, noting that the French position is significant because it emanates from a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, but most importantly from a country that knows the realities of this region and an influential player in the EU.

The Minister affirmed that “today, all the conditions are in place to move forward,” noting that “the autonomy initiative enjoys the support of more than 112 countries across the globe, including more than twenty countries in the Americas, including the United States, nearly three-quarters of African states and member countries of the European Union.”

This international dynamic extends to every continent and every region, he stressed, regretting yet that the real player in this regional dispute continues to favor the status quo.

Th

is standstill, he deplored, has an impact on the region’s security and a cost to the Maghreb, the Sahel, the two shores of the Mediterranean, and above all to the Moroccan and Algerian peoples.

Mentioning regional geopolitical issues in light of Morocco’s initiatives, notably the Atlantic Initiative launched by HM the King with regard to Sahel countries, Bourita affirmed that “in His Afro-optimistic approach, His Majesty King Mohammed VI has always refused to see the Sahel as inevitable.”

“This is reason He has visited Mali four times since 2012, investing massively in the training of over 500 imams at the Mohammed VI Institute of Imam Training, and initiating numerous development projects, in addition to the Moroccan presence in the banking and economic sectors.”

“The Royal Initiative was launched in this context, offering the Sahel countries access to Moroccan ports, storage areas, logistics infrastructure, fiber optics, and assisting them with customs procedures,” he explained. The idea is to unlock the

Sahel’s isolation.

The Minister noted that reactions to this royal initiative have been very positive: three ministerial meetings have already taken place, and task forces have been set up by the Heads of State concerned to promote ownership of the initiative.

A reference document has been produced and will soon be submitted to the Heads of State for approval, with projects to be launched in the short, medium and long term.

He further noted that “France, which is also committed in the region, is pursuing its goals, but in its own approach,” adding that “the stabilization of the Sahel remains the common objective, with deep respect of its peoples choices and a firm determination to foster their development.”