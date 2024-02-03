First Annual ‘Black Ties & Tails’ Winter Gala to be Hosted by Kenai’s House and Brooks Family K9

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 are collaborating to host the first annual ‘Black Tie & Tails' Winter Gala. The gala will raise money and find new sponsors for their upcoming expansion project.

Kenai's House, Inc. is a 501 © (3) nonprofit animal rescue founded by Shareen Harding. Located in Temecula, California, Kenai's House works to provide a safe and healthy environment for abandoned and neglected animals to thrive, giving them a second chance at life. Kenai's House was founded on the four R's - Rescue, Rehab, Rehome, and Retention. They match the right pet with the right person and the right person with the right pet.

Brooks Family K9, also based in Temecula, is a family-owned and operated dog training business founded by Jefferson Brooks. With over 5 years of professional experience and a decade of training dogs, Brooks Family K9 provides services like obedience training, behavior modification, protection training, puppy training, and more.

Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 have worked together to aid the animal shelter crisis happening in Southern California. At many high-kill shelters, getting a dog trained could be their one chance at survival, making them more adoptable for the average family. Brooks Family K9 and Kenai's House work together to provide training sessions for these animals and recommend services to existing and future adopters. As a beautiful continuation of their relationship, the ‘Black Tie & Tails' Winter Gala serves to bring these groups together once again.

The gala will raise funds for a new expansion project to significantly increase the reach of both organizations. Shareen Harding is currently running Kenai's House out of her own home and has been forced to turn away dogs due to lack of space. Brooks is hoping to provide more services, like doggy daycare, and integrate Kenai's House animal residents into his training programs. This will serve to better socialize the animals. Harding and Brooks are already looking at property in Temecula that could become a new home for their organizations.



‘Black Tie & Tails' will be held on Saturday, March 9 starting at 6 p.m. at Luke's in Old Town Temecula. The inaugural event will feature live and silent auctions, live music, a DJ and dance floor, a delicious dinner, and networking. Multiple sponsorship opportunities will be available for businesses that want to help Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 expand their reach.

One sponsor has already been fortunate enough to secure a spot at the new ranch. Desert Capital Management Group, Inc. has committed to partnering with Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 on the project. The financial company guides clients and offers comprehensive financial and tax planning services. Their sponsorship of Kenai's House and Brooks Family K9 is an exciting venture for the group and the two organizations.

About Kenai's House

Kenai's House is a 501 © (3) nonprofit animal rescue that provides shelter for abandoned animals. The organization strives to rescue, rehabilitate, rehome, and retain animal adoption. Founded by Shareen Harding, the animal rescue is based in Temecula, California, and serves the entire region of Southern California.

About Brooks Family K9

Brooks Family K9 is a dog training business located in Temecula, California. Jefferson Brooks founded this family-owned and operated company, offering services such as dog training and behavior modification. With over ten years of experience, Brooks Family K9 specializes in training dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Media Contact:

Website URL: https://www.kenaishouse.org/

Company Name: Kenai's House

Email Contact: Becca@only1mediapr.com

SOURCE: Kenai's House