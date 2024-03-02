Environment Minister: 20 Egyptian universities take part in “Our Planet, Our Health” competition

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad on Friday 01/03/2024 announced the launch of the second phase of "Our Planet, Our Health" competition, in collaboration with healthcare company Sanofi Egypt, the Supreme Council of Universities and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The second stage of the competition targets students of 20 Egyptian universities nationwide. As many as 1,000 bikes will be distributed to winners of the competition. The schedule of the second stage entails carrying out several sport activities, including running and bike marathons, activities to raise awareness about sustainable development, green job vacancies, climate change, climate technology, carbon footprint, along with nature protectorates and investment in nature. The competition kicked off from Assiut University - one of the seven universities that are hosting the competition - where a marathon took place with the participation of six universities from Upper Egypt. Up to 300 competitors took part in the th ree-kilometer marathon that seeks promoting the culture of reliance on sustainable means of transportation to preserve the environment and cut down emissions. The first phase of "Our Planet, Our Health" competition was launched in 2022 nationwide, with the aim of raising environmental awareness among all segments of the society through carrying out various activities promoting environmental conservation. Source: State Information Service Egypt