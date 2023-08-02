ENR and Lenza Egypt to establish new spare parts manufacturing company

The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) has announced plans to establish a new join-stock company to produce mechanical spare parts in partnership with Lenza Egypt for Projects Engineering Equipment.

The establishment of the new company, which will be named the Egyptian Company for Engineering Industries and Development (ECEID), was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday2/8/2023.

ECEID will supply mechanical spare parts to the ENR and the Egyptian transport sector in local currency, according to a Cabinet statement.

The new company will also export to various markets, especially Africa, to secure foreign currency.

Egypt's engineering exports reached around $1.64 billion during the first five months of 2023, an 0.7 percent increase over the same period last year.

Source: State Information Service Egypt