Electoral Commission Continues Receiving Candidacy Applications for Municipal Council Elections

Tripoli: The High National Electoral Commission announced today the continuation of receiving candidacy applications at the targeted electoral administration offices for the municipal council elections (Group Two – 2025).

According to Libyan News Agency, the Commission held a meeting yesterday at its headquarters in Tripoli. The meeting included department directors, heads of technical departments, and the international support team. The participants reviewed and evaluated the ongoing stage of accepting candidacy applications and discussed preparations for the next phases of the municipal council elections scheduled for 2025.

The discussions also focused on the technical departments’ readiness for upcoming stages, such as opening the voter registry and distributing voter cards. The departments assessed their human and technical resources to ensure they can effectively manage these critical tasks. Emphasis was placed on the necessity of joint coordination between departments to guarantee a smooth and transparent electoral process.