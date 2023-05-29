Eight Palestinians injured, two arrested as occupation forces storm Jenin

Eight Palestinians were injured at dawn on Monday and two others were arrested as the Israeli occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed the city from several axes and opened fire on the Palestinians and attacked them with poison gas bombs, injuring eight Palestinians, one severely, and they arrested two Palestinians, Wafa News Agency stated.

It added that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from transporting the injured, and one of their vehicles targeted an ambulance vehicle belonging to al-Hayat Hospital and another one belonging to al-Razi Hospital, causing material damage to them.

On Sunday, two Palestinian young men were injured by fire of the Israeli occupation forces east of Ramallah City in the West Bank.

