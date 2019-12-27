Saturday, 28/12/2019 | 12:17 UTC+0
Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss situation in Libya

December 27, 2019   

Cairo: Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisis, discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the phone, the latest developments in Libya and relations between their countries.

Egypt's Middle East News Agency quoted the Egyptian Presidency's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Radhi, as saying that the two presidents had agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts to settle the Libyan crisis and combat armed militias and terrorist organisations.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

