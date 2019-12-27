Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss situation in Libya

Breaking news
- IOM Libya Update, 1 – 15 December 2019
- Libya: UN-backed government condemns deadly airstrike on Zawiya
- Libya’s UN-backed government announces Turkish-Tunisian-Algerian alliance to support Libyan government
- UNHCR Update Libya (27 December 2019)
- Turkey’s Pres Erdogan says ready to send troops to Libya during surprise Tunisia trip
Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss situation in LibyaDecember 27, 2019
Cairo: Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisis, discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the phone, the latest developments in Libya and relations between their countries.
Egypt's Middle East News Agency quoted the Egyptian Presidency's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Radhi, as saying that the two presidents had agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts to settle the Libyan crisis and combat armed militias and terrorist organisations.
Source: Bahrain News Agency