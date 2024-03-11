Egypt welcomes hosting Libyan parties meeting by AL

Egypt has welcomed a meeting of key Libyan institutional stakeholder, namely the head of Libya's Presidential Council, House of Representatives speaker and head Libya's High State Council, by the Arab League (AL). The meeting, held in Cairo, is meant to support a Libyan-led and owned political solution alongside reinforcing the role of Libyan institutions in ensuring the constitutional and legal framework for holding presidential and parliamentary elections shortly. The outcomes of the meeting are key steps on the right track towards fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people, in a way that preserves Libya's sovereignty, unity, security and stability, according to a statement issued by Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Sunday. Source: State Information Service Egypt