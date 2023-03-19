Egypt receives over 599,000 doses of modified Pfizer vaccine

Egypt has received a shipment containing around 599,040 doses of the Modified Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Population announced in a statement Sunday.

The shipment was delivered by Sweden and France via the COVAX Facility.

That is part of a total of two million doses that will be delivered within a week, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry spokesman, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the updated vaccination efficiently adapts against coronavirus strains, including Omicron.

Those who have previously had the vaccination will be given a booster dose, he added.

The state spares no effort in providing vaccines to citizens nationwide for free, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Source: State Information Service Egypt