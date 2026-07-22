Egg Medical Declares New Era in Fluoroscopy Lab Safety Following Joint Consensus Statement

As major medical societies call for mandatory adoption of Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs), the EggNest® Complete system emerges as the definitive solution to protect the entire clinical team

EggNest Complete 2.0 EggNest Complete 2.0 System

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Egg Medical , a global leader in radiation protection, announced its alignment with the landmark expert consensus statement published in JSCAI . This historic document declares that traditional reliance on heavy lead aprons is no longer an acceptable standard, calling for urgent changes to protect clinical staff. Earlier this year, SCAI launched its ALARA+ initiative to update the interpretations of federal ALARA (As Low as Reasonably Achievable) regulations. With modern ERPDs, what is considered reasonable must evolve.

“For decades, the interventional community has accepted the risks of cancer, cataracts and orthopedic injury as inevitable consequences of an interventional career. I, like many others, paid the toll for wearing heavy, protective lead aprons over the years. These very real and dangerous risks must no longer be ignored,” said Dr. Dean Kereiakes, co-author of the consensus statement and Chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute. “This multi-society consensus statement presents a mandate that with the availability of ERPDs such as EggNest Complete, workplace safety is no longer an option, but instead, a moral imperative going forward.”

EggNest Complete 360 Degree Team Wide Safety Solutions

The EggNest Complete , is designed specifically to overcome these traditional barriers:

360 Degree Protection: The system provides integrated 360-degree protection around the table, safeguarding everyone.

The system provides integrated 360-degree protection around the table, safeguarding everyone. Zero Workflow Disruption: It integrates directly into the existing table, eliminating floor clutter, and tripping hazards common with rolling shields.

It integrates directly into the existing table, eliminating floor clutter, and tripping hazards common with rolling shields. Eliminates Construction: EggNest Complete requires no ceiling construction or lab downtime, something unique to Egg Medical. Labs remain fully operational, deploying safety without any clinical interruption and saving the hospital money.

EggNest Complete requires or lab downtime, something unique to Egg Medical. Labs remain fully operational, deploying safety without any clinical interruption and saving the hospital money. Apron-Free Options: EggNest data supports the use of no lead aprons or ultralight lead aprons, depending on the clinician’s personal choice.

Egg Medical delivers a solution that meets ALARA+ standards, helping hospitals protect their most valuable assets—their people.

Media & Supporting Resources:

Audio Segment : Listen to Dr. Dean Kereiakes discuss the consensus statement on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio (Channel 110 / NYU Langone Health).

: Listen to Dr. Dean Kereiakes discuss the consensus statement on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio (Channel 110 / NYU Langone Health). Case Video Asset: Presentation on achieving near-zero radiation in complex interventions by Dr. Santiago Garcia at SOLACI 2026 available in the press kit upon request.

Contact: Susan Storm, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2d2fbe4-a85c-4596-830d-044a6205e62d

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