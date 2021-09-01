Doo Group Offers Scholarship Opportunities At King’s College London

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group has collaborated with King’s College London to offer a scholarship that will address and relieve students’ hardships as they pursue a rounded educational experience.

Through the Doo Bursary that was established in 2021, Doo Group seeks to provide financial support and assistance to students with financial difficulties that might otherwise prevent them from furthering their education.

In essence, the scholarship facilitates the education journey of 10 eligible aspiring students to fulfil their educational dream at King’s in all aspects of skill sets and industry.

It is open to students who wish to enroll in a first degree for three years in the university, commencing from the academic session of 2021/2022 to 2024/2025.

To apply, applicants must meet the eligibility and criteria of the institution. A total of £10,000 will be awarded per year for three years to facilitate their tuition fees. Prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on the scholarship and to apply, please visit https://www.kcl.ac.uk/study/ undergraduate/fees-and- funding/student-funding/ scholarships-and-bursaries/ 2021-22/doo-bursary-2021.

King’s College London is a highly renowned institution that is ranked in the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom for its academic prestige.

Doo Group Gives Back To Community

Doo Group is beyond excited to be able to allow eligible students to follow their dreams, and connect to limitless opportunities. This corresponds with Doo Group’s corporate social responsibility program in giving back to the community.

While developing our global business portfolio, we understand that business profits should not be the only goal of a company; it is equally important to live up to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Since the establishment of Doo Group in 2014, we have been actively coordinating resources from all parties to contribute to the public through various means.

After years of development, the Doo Group has become a large fintech-motivated financial service group, comprised of affiliates including Doo Clearing, Doo Financial, Doo Prime, and Doo Tech.

Doo Group is committed in serving individuals and institutional customers around the world with innovative trading brokerage services for securities, futures, Contract For Differences (CFDs), and other financial products.

