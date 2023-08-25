Diyala.. / 330 / candidates representing / 15 / alliances and parties will run in the local council elections

The Diyala Electoral Office is preparing to launch the second media campaign for electoral encouragement, in preparation for the provincial council elections to be held next December.

A source in the Diyala elections office told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "330 candidates within 15 coalitions, parties and individual lists will run in the local elections in Diyala next December."

He added, "Updating voter records and registering alliances within the first election campaign has been successfully completed."

He indicated that preparations are under way to launch the second media campaign to urge voters to actively participate in the upcoming local elections through media education and holding awareness seminars.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

