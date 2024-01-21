Derwent Investments Advances Commitment to ESG Investing Initiatives

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2024 / Derwent Investments, a Singapore-based wealth management company, proudly announces its strengthened commitment to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) principles, reflecting a broader dedication to sustainable and ethical investment practices on a global scale.

As part of its responsible financial stewardship, Derwent Investments has strategically integrated ESG considerations into its investment processes. This move emphasises the company's commitment to sustainability, ensuring that environmental impact, social responsibility, and robust corporate governance are intrinsic factors in assessing potential investments across diverse asset classes.

Actively engaging with portfolio companies, Derwent Investments advocates for the adoption and enhancement of ESG practices. The company recognises that fostering a culture of sustainability and responsible business conduct not only contributes to long-term financial success but also has positive societal outcomes.

To bolster its ESG initiatives, Derwent Investments has established a dedicated team of experts focused on advancing the company's sustainability objectives. This team collaborates closely with investment professionals to identify opportunities aligned with sustainable principles, contributing to overall portfolio performance.

Edward Chandler, Director of Private Equity at Derwent Investments, emphasised the company's commitment to advancing ESG principles, stating, "Remaining resolute in dedication to advancing ESG principles, the commitment extends beyond financial returns. Actively seeking to drive positive change within the global investment landscape, the integration of ESG factors into decision-making processes aims to foster a more sustainable and responsible approach to wealth management."

Acknowledging the global impact of its initiatives, Derwent Investments recognises its role in shaping responsible investing practices on an international scale. The company remains devoted to exploring innovative avenues that enhance its ESG initiatives, with a focus on creating enduring value for its diverse clientele.

About Derwent Investments PTE. LTD:

Derwent Investments is a leading Singapore-based Wealth Management company, providing comprehensive financial services and investment strategies to clients in the Asia-Pacific region. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Derwent Investments aims to empower clients to navigate the dynamic and ever-changing market. For more information about Derwent Investments, please visit https://www.derwentinv.com.

Mr. David Heng

media@derwentinv.com

