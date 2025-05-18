Dbaiba Announces Decisive Shift in Libya’s Fight Against Armed Militias

Tripoli: The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, stated that Libya has entered a new and crucial phase in reclaiming its sovereignty from armed militias. He asserted that the state will no longer permit chaos or allow groups outside the law to dictate the fate of Libyans.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dbaiba delivered a televised address on Saturday night, explaining that he had delayed commenting on the security situation to prevent any misinterpretations that could lead to unrest. He highlighted the challenges faced by his government upon taking office, noting that the militias wielded more influence than the state.

Dbaiba highlighted a recent security operation in the Abu Salim area, which was executed swiftly and without damage despite a dense population. He described it as a pivotal moment for establishing state authority. Addressing Abu Salim residents, he pledged increased support for the area, stating that “injustice has been lifted.”

He revealed that the government qui

ckly made crucial decisions following the operation, including appointing a new head of the Internal Security Service and dissolving the Immigration Service. Dbaiba acknowledged the rapid implementation of some measures, referring to it as a “shared mistake” that was corrected.

Dbaiba expressed confidence that fear had been overcome and emphasized that the time had come to stop defending extortionists and criminals. He urged militia members to join state institutions and secure their rights legally, rather than through violence or extortion.

The Prime Minister welcomed support from any party aligned with the state’s goals but warned against those who continue to undermine security. He dismissed attempts to create discord between him and residents of Souq al-Juma and other areas, reiterating his commitment to the slogan “No war between Libyans.”

Dbaiba accused political parties of keeping Tripoli under militia control to pursue their interests and exploiting security tensions following the Abu Salim operati

on to promote a coup plot. Regarding recent demonstrations in Tripoli, he acknowledged that some were genuine, while others were funded to sway public opinion. Nonetheless, he remained patient out of respect for the Libyan populace.

The Prime Minister highlighted broad international support for a stable Libya, noting recent visits from numerous delegations endorsing the government’s actions to end militia dominance. Concluding his remarks, Dbaiba suggested that Libyans are beginning to see “a real glimmer of hope” as the country transitions toward a state of law and institutions.