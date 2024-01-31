Dallas Winter Boat Show Anchors at Dallas Market Hall from March 7-10, 2024 with Great Deals

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / The Dallas Winter Boat Show is coming back bigger than ever from March 7-10, 2024 at Dallas Market Hall. "We are inviting guests to trade in the winter blues for dreams of life on the water," says Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Boat Show.

The Winter Boat Show is an indoor playground for boating enthusiasts, boat owners, soon-to-be boat owners, and those who are curious about the boating lifestyle. This year, guests can explore an extensive array of the newest marine accessories among the aisles and aisles of boats. "Manufacturers are focused on continuing to deliver innovative new products and dealers will showcase emerging technologies throughout the fun-filled weekend at Dallas Market Hall, " says Beal.

The record-breaking show offers the unique opportunity to browse and compare various brands all in one place, from runabouts and family cruisers to fishing boats, ski boats, pontoons, and sailboats, allowing attendees to secure deals on exciting items from vendors. The dealers simplify the process of finding everything families require to enhance their time on the water with some of the best prices ever seen.

"With jumps in interest rates and inflation in 2023, we saw more boating consumers being price sensitive and deciding to wait things out before buying their next boat and in the meantime, picking up a personal watercraft to enrich their time spent on the water," said Frank Hugelmeyer, the National Marine Manufacturers Association president. "The nearly 1 million people who purchased a boat for the first time during the height of the pandemic continued to spend record time on the water in 2023, helping drive an economic impact of $230 billion. As we enter 2024, we expect Americans' desire to be near water to continue as more people seek ways to prioritize health and wellness and enhance their quality of life, which has the industry focused on continued innovation and ensuring greater access to our public waters."

"Boating provides transformational experiences that offer relaxation, fun and freedom in our busy lives, which is why we're committed to sharing the ease of the boating lifestyle with North Texans for generations to come," said Beal. With complimentary and convenient on-site parking, the Dallas Boat Show is a nautical dream for both passionate boaters and fun-seekers alike.

www.dallasboatexpo.com

When: Thursday- Sunday, March 7-10, 2024

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, March 7th, 2024 from 3-8 pm

Friday, March 8th, 2024 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, March 9th from, 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, March 10th from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers and Exhibitors include:

Plano Marine, Whittle Boats, Carey and Sons Marine, NXTLVL Eagle Marine, Buxton Marine, Tommy's Lewisville, MarineMax, North Texas Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Ridenow Powersports, Action Watersports, Massimo Marine, Big Water Marine, The Slalom Shop, TXP Boats, POP Board Co, Lone Star Yamaha, Boaters World Marine Centers, Ventura Texas Marine, Texoma Boathouse and Big Fish Kayaks.

