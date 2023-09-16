Cuban President receives Foreign Affairs Minister

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, received here today Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, on the sidelines of the kingdom’s participation in the Group 77 plus China (G77 + China) Summit on “Science, Technology and Innovation”.

The Foreign Affairs Minister conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Cuban President, as well as their wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Cuban people.

The Cuban President requested the Foreign Affairs Minister to convey his greetings and appreciation to HM King Hamad and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in addition to his wishes for further progress and prosperity to Bahrain and its people.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for participating in the G77 + China Summit.

Source: Bahrain News Agency