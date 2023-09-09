CTS In Kurdistan: Two Militants From PKK Killed By A Turkish Air Strike

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region announced today, Saturday, that a Turkish army drone targeted, by air strike, a detachment of Kurdistan Workers’ Party fighters in the “Maute” district of Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

It explained in a statement: “At 10:00 a.m., the drone targeted a party detachment in the vicinity of the village of Basawi in the Maut district, killing two PKK militants and wounding a third.”

Kurdish sources announced earlier this morning that a Turkish air strike targeted Maute in Sulaymaniyah, without giving further details.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.