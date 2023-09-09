CTS In Kurdistan: Two Militants From PKK Killed By A Turkish Air Strike

The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region announced today, Saturday, that a Turkish army drone targeted, by air strike, a detachment of Kurdistan Workers’ Party fighters in the “Maute” district of Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

It explained in a statement: “At 10:00 a.m., the drone targeted a party detachment in the vicinity of the village of Basawi in the Maut district, killing two PKK militants and wounding a third.”

Kurdish sources announced earlier this morning that a Turkish air strike targeted Maute in Sulaymaniyah, without giving further details.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency