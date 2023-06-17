Croatia’s experience might provide edge in final – Perisic

Croatia’s experience might prove key when they go up against a youthful Spain in Sunday’s Nations League final in the Netherlands, midfielder Ivan Perisic said on the eve of the game.

Croatia, who finished second and third respectively at the last two World Cups, are looking for a first major title as they take on the Spanish in Rotterdam to decide the third edition of the Nations League.

Croatia overcame their Dutch hosts 4-2 after extra time in Wednesday’s semi-final at the Feyenoord Stadium, reports AP.

“We have been together for a long time and there is a core of the team that has developed a deep understanding after all these years.

“The Spanish team has lots of new, young players but they do play for great clubs. Yes, we do have more experience than they do, having been runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and then third in Qatar.

“I believe that we might have a little competitive advantage. We had a great experience from Russia and from Qatar. But we’re still talking about Spain, who are always going to turn out a great national side.”

Spain reached the final with a last gasp winner against Italy in their semi-final in Enschede on Thursday.

