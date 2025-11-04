CMiC Launches NEXUS: The First AI-Powered Construction ERP Combining Natural Language Processing, Construction Intelligence and Agent-Driven Automation

NEXUS: Transforming Construction ERP into an Intelligent Business Partner

Toronto, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMiC, the leading provider of next-generation construction ERP, announced the launch of NEXUS, the industry’s first AI-powered construction ERP platform. Powered by over 25 intelligent AI agents, NEXUS transforms how construction teams interact with data, automate workflows, and make critical business decisions. With its modernized interface and faster system performance, NEXUS streamlines workflows and automates manual tasks, freeing construction teams to focus on high-value strategic work rather than repetitive processes.

As expressed by Gord Rawlins, President & CEO — CMiC, “Our AI-powered features offer users advanced data visualization capabilities, business intelligence tools, and the ability to leverage natural language to optimize key business functions. This development underscores CMiC’s dedication to continuous innovation and the integration of customer feedback into our product evolution, positioning us as a technology leader at the forefront of AI-driven construction ERP solutions.”

CMiC: Leading Construction Innovation with Platform-Wide AI Capabilities

The power of NEXUS extends across the entire CMiC platform. Within their project management application, AI automates drawing uploads by extracting sheet numbers and titles, organizes spec books into trade sections with CSI codes, and pre-fills submittal records to accelerate log creation. The Project Pulse Dashboard uses sentiment analysis on daily journal entries to detect emerging issues like delays and safety concerns before they impact project outcomes.

The Financials module enables users to create Balance Sheets, Income Statements, and other financial documents using natural language, dramatically reducing preparation time from hours to minutes. CMiC’s Analytics capabilities democratize data access — team members ask questions and receive instant insights, regardless of technical expertise. On top of that, agent-Driven Automation deploys over 25 AI agents across project management and financials to handle routine tasks, from master cost code maintenance to bank reconciliation and financial impact analysis.

In addition to its AI capabilities, NEXUS features a completely modernized user interface built on Material 3 design principles, delivering enhanced visual clarity, improved readability, and faster information processing while maintaining the proven workflows construction teams depend on. These capabilities enable NEXUS to drive better project outcomes, faster implementation, and quicker ROI, all through a unified, AI-powered platform.

The NEXUS Advantage: Delivering Long-Term Value

NEXUS is purpose-built to deliver long-term business impact across the CMiC ecosystem through three core advantages:

Improved Cost Control and Data Integrity: NEXUS ensures cost control and data integrity through AI automation that eliminates manual errors. AI agents handle financial reconciliation, purchase order matching, and cost code maintenance, while automated extraction removes data entry errors. Construction teams gain accurate, real-time data for proactive financial management.

NEXUS ensures cost control and data integrity through AI automation that eliminates manual errors. AI agents handle financial reconciliation, purchase order matching, and cost code maintenance, while automated extraction removes data entry errors. Construction teams gain accurate, real-time data for proactive financial management. Enhanced Data-Driven Decision Making and Proactive Risk Management: The conversational AI interface enables natural language queries instead of complex reporting, making analytics accessible to all users. Teams gain insights and make informed decisions quickly without technical expertise.

The conversational AI interface enables natural language queries instead of complex reporting, making analytics accessible to all users. Teams gain insights and make informed decisions quickly without technical expertise. Accelerated Project Delivery and Streamlined Operations: NEXUS automates previously manual processes across multiple areas. With 25+ AI agents deployed across all CMiC modules, users can eliminate manual intervention and significantly reduce processing time for routine tasks.

The Road Ahead: CMiC’s Multi-Year AI Innovation Roadmap

Today’s NEXUS announcement at CONNECT 2025 launches CMiC’s multi-year roadmap for continuous AI innovation and platform enhancements.

“NEXUS represents a fundamental shift in how construction teams interact with their ERP. From agentic workflows that handle complex tasks autonomously, to ‘AL’ delivering instant insights, to AI woven directly into the tools you use every day — it all comes together in a modern, unified experience. This is construction technology reimagined for the AI era,” said Steve Cangiano, Chief Product Officer at CMiC.

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform . With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

