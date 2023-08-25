Clampdown on labour market irregularities in Capital and Muharraq Governorates

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) conducted two joint inspection campaigns in the Capital Governorate and the Muharraq Governorate on a number of shops and work sites.

The campaigns resulted in reporting violations related to the Labour Market and Residency laws. The cases were referred for legal action.

LMRA noted that a joint inspection campaign was conducted in the Capital Governorate in coordination with the Sentence Enforcement Department.

The other inspection campaign was undertaken in the Muharraq Governorate in coordination with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) and the Governorate’s respective Police Directorate.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority renewed its call on all members of the society to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing illegal labour practices, by reporting violations via the electronic form on the authority’s website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the authority's call centre on 17506055.

Source: Bahrain News Agency