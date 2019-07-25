Chubb Announces Appointment of Janene Blizzard as Vice President Accident & Health for the UK & Ireland and Eurasia & Africa

LONDON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Chubb today announced the appointment of Janene Blizzard as Vice President Accident and Health for the UK and Ireland and its Eurasia and Africa region.

In this role Janene will have overall responsibility for growing Chubb’s A&H business in the UK and Ireland and also across the Eurasia and Africa region. She will succeed Andrew Nisbet who has been appointed Country President for Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL Thailand, with both roles effective 1 October.

Janene will report to Sara Mitchell, Division President for the UK and Ireland and Giles Ward, Regional President Eurasia and Africa. She will remain based at Chubb’s London office.

Previously Head of A&H Corporate and Global Accounts UK and Ireland, Janene brings with her a wealth of experience gained from almost 25 years working in the insurance industry – including more than a decade with Chubb in A&H roles of increasing seniority.

Sara Mitchell, Division President for the UK and Ireland, Chubb said:

“I am delighted that Janene has been promoted to this important role and look forward to seeing her develop further our A&H business across the UK and Ireland and also our Eurasia and Africa region. She has a great depth of knowledge and understanding which will help drive and deliver results across the region.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/448543/Chubb_Logo.jpg