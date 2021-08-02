Chery Harnesses Intelligent Manufacturing to Elevate Global Product Quality

BAGHDAD, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Chery Automobile Co. Ltd releases its sales data for the period between 1 January and 30 June 2021. In the first half of the year, the company exported 118,743 vehicles, which marked an increase of 168.4% year on year. Exports volume in the past six months has exceeded that of the whole of last year.

Chery vehicles have seen a significant uptick in sales around the globe with its strong product quality. Meanwhile, it’s intelligent manufacturing strategy has enabled the company to build one of the world’s leading automated production bases.

Chery is able to achieve an 100% automation rate of equipment in its stamping workshop through an automated production line featuring a number of 2400- to 2500-ton large-scale stamping machines and robot arms. The production line enables seamless switching between steel and aluminum, and only takes three seconds to produce a single component.

Meanwhile, Chery’s welding workshop features an automatic flexible welding production line built by Korea’s Yuxin. With nearly 100 automatic welding robots independently developed by Chery and ABB Robotics, Chery is able to achieve 100% automation and complete the auto body welding process within 120 seconds on average.

In the paint shop, the body is painted using Dürr’s ECO-RP6-F paint robot, and each unit is equipped with an EMOS Human Machine Interface System, which allows Chery to achieve an 100% automation rate for exterior painting processes.Last but not least, more than 90% of equipment in Chery’s final assembly workshop is intelligent.

With its industry-leading intelligent manufacturing process, Chery is able to achieve consistently excellent levels of product quality – garnering the praise of consumers all over the world. Earlier this year, Chery launched the new generation of its PRO models in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Chery has also announced that it will introduce the entire PRO series to the Iraqi in September of this year. With the launch of highly popular vehicles, including the TIGGO 8 PRO, TIGGO 7 PRO, TIGGO 4 PRO and TIGGO 2 PRO, Chery will bring its outstanding product quality and new driving experiences to customers across the country.

For more information about Chery Automobile, please visit

FACEBOOK: CHERY IQ

INSTAGRAM: chery_iq

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1585674/Chery_ Automobile_TIGGO_8_PRO.jpg