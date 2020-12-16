Thursday, 17/12/2020 | 5:20 UTC+0
CBL Approves New Libyan Dinar Exchange Rate Against The Dollar.

December 16, 2020   

Tripoli, 16 December 2020(Lana) The Central Bank of Libya has approved an amended exchange rate of the Libyan dinar against the US dollar at LD 4.48. In a statement it issued on Wednesday, the CBL said it has discussed a report by the committee, at a meeting held by the board of directors, and decided to endorse the new rate as of January 3, 2021, to be applicable for all foreign currency purchasing purposes, government, commercial and personal. The CBL said the meeting of the board was marked by a spirit of devotion and patriotism, and the decision to change the rate was dictated, solely, by a desire to serve the interests of the homeland, and a contribution to solving the problems faced by the banking sector and the suffering of members of the general public. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency

