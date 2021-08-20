British Ambassador On Farewell Visit: One Of Reasons For Stability In Libya Is Tenacity Of The Oil Sector.

Tripoli, The British Ambassador to Libya Nicholas Hopton has attributed the state of stability which Libya is enjoying currently to the tenacity of the oil sector being the backbone of the Libyan economy.

This came at a farewell visit the Ambassador made to the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation ‘NOC’ Mustafa Sun’Allah on Thursday as he prepares to leave his post in Libya.

Sun’Allah paid tribute to the support the British Ambassador has extended to NOC and its companies on all levels.

He also praised the efforts of the Government of National Unity by standing on the side of the oil sector, indicating that the NOC would continue to contribute to the national economy with professionalism and impartiality.

The Ambassador on his part, paid tribute to Sun’Allah’s leadership of the NOC, stressing the UK’s desire to invest in Libya and encourage cooperation between Libyan and British companies in the oil and energy sector.

Source: Libyan News Agency