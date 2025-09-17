Bitget Turns 7, Coining the ‘Universal Exchange’ as the Next Generation of Exchanges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is proud to celebrate its 7th anniversary with the theme of #GearUpTo7, kickstarting a new era of integrated finance.

Over the past seven years, strategic partnerships, community initiatives, and steady business growth have driven Bitget’s global expansion. Collaborations with legendary Messi , Juventus FC , MotoGP , LaLiga , and the UNTOLD music festival have extended Bitget’s reach beyond crypto, connecting with mainstream audiences and global cultural trends. Educational charity initiatives such as Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her have helped over 15,000 youngsters, enabling inclusivity, with over 60 universities across the globe. Additionally, Bitget’s collaboration with UNICEF to educate 1M people around blockchain by 2027 has made yet another mark that no Web3 company has been able to surpass.

Looking ahead, Bitget is introducing itself as the Universal Exchange (UEX). A concept first mentioned in Bitget CEO Gracy Chen’s recent letter to the community. UEX aligns with Bitget’s vision to build a holistic ecosystem that breaks the “impossible triangle” of exchanges: user experience, asset variety, and security. By bringing together a range of centralized-decentralized services, AI tools, and security practices under a single unified platform, Bitget has transformed into the first UEX in the world.

The transformation has started in the past few months. In Q3 2025, Bitget Onchain added full support for Ethereum, BSC, Base, and Solana assets, while partnerships with xStocks and Ondo expanded access to tokenized stocks and ETFs. It also launched the first Stock Futures , bringing traditional instruments like AAPL and NVDA into crypto derivatives. According to Gracy’s vision, Bitget is expanding to support all the tradable assets, not just the top few hundred cryptocurrencies, but all existing tokens. And it’s not only about crypto anymore; core assets worldwide, such as stocks, ETFs, gold, and forex, will also be tradable on a single UEX.

Another thing that differentiates UEX from CEX and DEX is its integration with AI. Bitget’s approach to market intelligence and execution automation is powered by its proprietary AI tool, GetAgent , which provides users with actionable insights and customized strategies through real-time data analysis and interactive guidance. Alongside GetAgent, a suite of automated trading bots enhances accessibility and enables users to pursue opportunities continuously, reducing the gap between analysis and action.

“Our growth over the past seven years is based on a methodical approach used to build an infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of traders, investors, and institutions. We’re shifting towards providing easier access and clean integration of emerging finance into our daily lives. As the first UEX, Bitget is bound to lead this transition with tools and products that meet both current and future demands of users worldwide,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Furthermore, UEX is designed to deliver advanced security, combining the best of on-chain and off-chain protection. It will integrate intelligent tools to detect early signs of token concentration or potential rug-pull risks, reinforced by Bitget’s User Protection Fund, now valued at over $700 million.

Since day one, Bitget’s growth strategy has emphasized sustained, measurable progress rather than premature expansion. It has broadened its presence in emerging regions, including Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, through localized community programs, multilingual support, and offline engagement.

As regulatory alignment remains a priority. In 2025, Bitget secured licenses or registrations in jurisdictions including Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Czechia, El Salvador, Argentina, Bulgaria, and Georgia. A specialized compliance team of over 70 experts works closely with regulators to advance sustainable frameworks and maintain trust in crypto markets.

Throughout this September, Bitget is celebrating its 7th anniversary with the “Gear Up to 7” campaign , boosting the Universal Exchange (UEX) era. The promotion features global events like the #GearUpTo7 Sprint Challenge with a $400,000 USDT prize pool and a Bitget-themed MotoGP racing motorcycle. Motorcycle Parades in multiple cities, anniversary anthem by crypto influencer Lil Bubble, and TopGear Night afterparty at TOKEN2049 will bring the community together. Bitget will also host its inaugural Smart Awards to recognize outstanding traders who have been integral in its continued success, amplifying their stories of resilience and success within the crypto space.

As Bitget commemorates its seventh year, the platform continues to focus on long-term frameworks that connect users, assets, and markets while setting new standards for security, accessibility, and innovation in the cryptospace and beyond.

