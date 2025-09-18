Bitget Marks New Era of Blockchain4Her with “Lady Forward”

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the next chapter of its flagship women-in-blockchain initiative, Blockchain4Her , with the unveiling of its new proposition: “Lady Forward.”

This refreshed direction reframes women not as participants but as leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in Web3. While the message evolves, the mission remains constant: to expand equity and opportunity across blockchain through education, empowerment, and global engagement.

Since its inception in January 2024, Blockchain4Her is anchored around four strategic pillars: Elevating, Empowering, Educating, and Embracing. Blockchain4Her has already produced impactful outcomes, with 11 women-led startups funded through Pitch n’ Slay pitching competition, over 300,000 people reached with UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition , and thousands of women engaged in global meetups. With “Lady Forward,” these foundations move into a new phase, focused on creating sustained leadership pipelines and broader community impact.

“‘Lady first’ is a phrase granted from the outside. ‘Lady Forward’ is an action we take ourselves,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget and initiator of Blockchain4Her. “It means we are not waiting for a man to hold the door. We are building the door, opening it, and leading the way through it. Blockchain4Her provides the tools, but this slogan is our declaration that women are actively shaping the future of Web3 on our own terms.”

Upcoming programs under Lady Forward include expanded university partnerships, new internship programs, and the launch of a Female Leaders Program to connect women across the blockchain ecosystem, from developers and investors to entrepreneurs and policymakers. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bitget will have a standalone booth for Blockchain4Her, Pop Forward Station, with immersive activities and the chance to meet CEO Gracy Chen and other female KOLs onsite. Bitget’s initiatives reflect the broader vision of embedding women’s leadership within every layer of Web3, rather than positioning inclusion as an afterthought.

As Blockchain4Her enters a new chapter, Bitget continues to reinforce its role as a catalyst for inclusivity in the blockchain industry. By taking the lessons learned from its first chapter and setting bolder goals under Lady Forward, the initiative is positioning women not just to participate in the decentralized world, but to lead it.

