Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade to Spotlight Convergence of TradFi and Web3 at London Blockchain Conference

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is set to take part in London Blockchain Conference 2025, highlighting its expanding role in shaping how traditional finance and blockchain infrastructure intersect. Hosted at Evolution London, from October 22 to 23, the event will bring together policymakers, innovators, and institutional leaders from across the globe to discuss the next phase of Web3 adoption.

The highlight of the week will be Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade’s participation in the high-level panel “TradFi 2.0: Building Blockchain Rails”, alongside Arthur Breitman (Co-Founder, Tezos), Previn Singh (Executive in Residence, Global Digital Finance), and Nakul Chandraraju (VP of Corporate Development, MNEE). Moderated by Laura Estefania, CEO of Conquista, the session will explore how financial institutions are rethinking their models through distributed ledger technology (DLT), and what a truly interoperable global financial system could look like.

Bitget’s presence reinforces its vision of creating a borderless financial ecosystem through its UEX model, which connects centralized trading, decentralized liquidity, and tokenized stock tokens under one framework. With the launch of tokenized stock futures , Bitget Onchain upgrades , and AI-powered tools like GetAgent , the exchange continues to push toward a financial future where institutional and retail users engage seamlessly across asset classes.

“The line between traditional finance and blockchain is no longer theoretical — it’s here and we are building it right now,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “London Blockchain Conference brings together institutions and innovators, making it the perfect place to brainstorm on how we want to build the infrastructure that will power the next phase of growth in Web3.”

As Bitget continues its global expansion into major financial hubs, its participation in the London Blockchain Conference highlights the platform’s growing influence in shaping dialogue between traditional institutions and emerging Web3 players. By connecting regulated markets with decentralized innovation, Bitget is advancing a financial future where access, transparency, and interoperability define the next era of global finance.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

