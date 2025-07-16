Bitget COO Tours UCLA, Harvard and LALIGA Business School, Accelerating Blockchain Education

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is making bold strides in the academic space, blending blockchain education with real-world brand strategy. On a recent multi-campus tour, Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade visited LALIGA Business School, UCLA, and Harvard, where he shared how Bitget’s global partnerships and Web3 initiatives are rewriting the playbook for the future of finance, sponsorship, and digital culture.

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget COO speaking at LALIGA Business School

At LALIGA Business School, Vugar delivered a dedicated MBA session on “The Business of Entertainment and Sponsorships as Growth Tools,” using Bitget’s high-profile collaborations with Juventus and Lionel Messi as a blueprint for strategic scaling. The case study examined how such partnerships drive awareness, increase user acquisition, and deepen market trust across diverse regions. A key highlight was Bitget’s multi-year partnership with LALIGA, which was examined as a model for upper-funnel activation and regional engagement.

Students analyzed Bitget’s stadium-level branding efforts, VIP and KOL-led activations, and the broader impact of experiential campaigns, such as watch parties featuring LALIGA footballers, helping localize the Bitget brand while expanding its global footprint. The class also discussed Bitget’s recent campaign with Raphinha, FC Barcelona winger, showcasing how player-focused storytelling can reinforce brand positioning across football’s passionate fan base.

“The Bitget x LALIGA collaboration is more than a sponsorship—it’s a long-term partnership built on shared values and global vision,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “From stadiums to classrooms, we’re committed to bringing the excitement of Spanish football and the promise of blockchain technology to audiences worldwide. Our collaboration with LALIGA Business School reflects that ambition in educating the next generation of business leaders while placing Bitget at the intersection of sport, finance, and innovation.”

Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative, a $10 million global program designed to educate and empower young talent in the Web3 space, has already partnered with over 70 universities worldwide, including LALIGA Business School. Through this collaboration, MBA students gain priority access to the Bitget Builders Program, a structured graduate track that includes a COO apprenticeship, international mentorship, and real-world experience across Bitget’s business verticals.

As part of its academic outreach, Bitget brought Web3 to the classroom, delving into tokenomics with students at UCLA’s Department of Economics and taking center stage at the Harvard Blockchain Conference, where the company was featured as a case study in next-generation crypto innovation.

Whether breaking down blockchain basics or reimagining sports sponsorships in the digital age, Bitget’s campus tour reflects a growing push to connect with future talent, spark curiosity, and bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world Web3 impact.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

