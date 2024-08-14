Government Policy / Politics

Biden: Gaza agreement could prevent Iranian attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that reaching a ceasefire in Gaza could prompt Iran to refrain from launching an attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In response to a question about whether a truce between Israel and Hamas could prevent an Iranian attack, Biden told reporters, “That’s what I expect.”

The US President stressed that he “will not give up” at a time when negotiations are “intensifying” to achieve this goal.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar called on the parties to resume talks on Thursday, and promised to submit their own proposals to bridge the remaining gaps if necessary.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

