Berndt Meets with Khaled Haftar

Benghazi: Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Berndt, met with Lieutenant General Khaled Haftar in Benghazi. Berndt announced the meeting through a tweet, emphasizing the constructive nature of his discussions with Haftar.

According to Libyan News Agency, Berndt shared that the dialogue involved a review of U.S. engagements with Libyan military officers from both the eastern and western regions of the country. The discussions aimed at exploring how the United States could effectively support Libyan efforts in unifying their military institutions.

Berndt further highlighted that the conversation included ways to strengthen the capacity of professional security forces across Libya. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize and enhance security structures within the nation.