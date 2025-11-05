Axi Announces Their Partnership Renewal with Manchester City Star and England International, John Stones.

SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a leading force in online Forex and CFD trading, has announced the continuation of its collaboration with Manchester City star and England international John Stones. Having served as the broker’s Global Brand Ambassador since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Stones will continue to play an important role in representing the Axi brand worldwide.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, commented: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with our Brand Ambassador, John Stones. John embodies the winning mentality and drive for excellence that inspires us, and his pursuit of the edge mirrors our own dedication to pushing boundaries and raising the bar to new heights. We’re very excited to build on the success of the past two years and to celebrate even more achievements together.”

With John Stones as Axi’s Global Brand Ambassador and partnerships across three leading football clubs, the broker continues to cement its position as a key player in the sports sponsorship arena. As well as Stones, Axi has been the Official Online Trading Partner of eight-time Premier League Champions, Man City and Man City Women, as well as Brazilian football club, Esporte Clube Bahia and LaLiga club Girona FC, as the club’s Official LATAM Online Trading Partner.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

