AViewFrom Henkel North America: Cleveland, OH

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Automobiles, satellites, and home appliances are more reliable, durable, and visually appealing because of the adhesives made at Henkel's Cleveland, Ohio facility. This manufacturing facility is one of the company's most important sites for silicone, epoxy, and acrylate production. Running around the clock, five days a week, the highly skilled team at this plant is responsible for manufacturing more than 750 different formulations shipped globally to enable products that make life more mobile, beautiful, and comfortable. Learn more in this segment of #AViewFrom: Cleveland, OH.

Powered by 158 dedicated employees, Henkel's Cleveland, OH operation manufactures epoxies, silicones, and acrylates for various automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer applications. Car tires, satellite control modules, EV batteries, and glass stovetops are just a few of the end products supported by materials from this plant. A dynamic operation, the staff's know-how, precision manufacturing systems, and leadership ingenuity make Cleveland an inspiring place to work, essential to the markets it serves, and a vital part of the Henkel Adhesive Technologies network.

We have a team that embraces change and challenge. The operational complexity, the depth of knowledge required for what we make here, the impact our materials have on people's lives… these are big responsibilities. No day is the same, everyone's ideas are valued, and we are all in it to win. That's what makes it tough, rewarding, and exciting. Cleveland has a history of solid performance, and we are building a future of greatness underpinned by trust. Aaron LeGars, Director of Plant Operations

Henkel's Cleveland site is one of the company's most historic, having been a LOCTITE® plant since its founding in 1962. It comprises two primary production areas that house nearly 80 pieces of equipment and a team of knowledgeable manufacturing professionals. Now in the midst of a top-to-bottom renovation that includes everything from operational systems to refurbished break rooms, Henkel is committed to ensuring this critical 200,000 sq. ft. site is built for the future, culturally vibrant, and sustainable.

Thomas Pickett, Continuous Improvement Manager, is overseeing much of the transformation, managing operational systems, 5S quality initiatives, and scrap reduction. "We are the North American pilot site for Smart Factory systems, driving overall equipment efficiency, ensuring resource preservation, and reducing waste," says Tom, noting significant progress in these areas. "Since July 2022, the plant's water use has been reduced by 500,000 gallons annually, and the Cleveland site participates in Henkel's zero waste to landfill program. We have made great strides, but we're just getting started. It's exciting to think about what this facility will look like in the not-too-distant future. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

A CULTURE OF EMPOWERMENT AND COACHING:

Facility leadership sets the cultural tone, and the management team comprising many new members in Cleveland is empowering. As Human Resources Manager, April Burton-Welch, explains, "Our leadership team will not let us sink, they will not let us float, we have to swim. They coach us through situations, listen to ideas, collaboratively develop solutions, and take full responsibility for the operation. It is refreshing, motivating, and fosters transparency and trust."

DID YOU KNOW:

If you drive a car in North America, you probably have products from Henkel's Cleveland site in your vehicle - in multiple places!

Adhesives made at the Cleveland plant are used in a variety of unique applications including on the interior, exterior and mechanical features of automobiles.

