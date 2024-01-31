LA Kings Partners With Children’s Hospital Los Angeles To Support National Blood Donation Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / AEG:

Blood Drive Collected More than 55 Units of Blood Which Could Help Up to 110 Patients

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, AEG's LA Kings partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to host four blood drives that collected over 55 units of blood. The drives were held outside CHLA and Crypto.com Arena, and donors who participated in the drives received two tickets to a future LA Kings game of their choice.

"With national blood supplies critically low, the LA Kings are honored to partner with CHLA on these blood drives and raise awareness about the situation," said Amanda Apel, Senior Director of Community Relations, LA Kings. "One donation of blood can save up to three lives and every donation helps. We are proud to do our part to help to support those in need."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. To learn more about CHLA, please click here.

Through the Kings Care Foundation, the LA Kings are dedicated to providing health, educational and recreational opportunities for youth throughout Greater Los Angeles. To learn more about the LA Kings social impact work and Kings Care Foundation, click here.

An LA Kings fan registers to donate blood outside of Crypto.com Arena prior to the LA Kings home game.

