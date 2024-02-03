Apirone Announces PrestaShop Plugin Launching

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2024 / Apirone is proud to announce the launch of its e-commerce plugin for the PrestaShop platform . The processing has already provided two instruments for CMS integrations with crypto gateway: Opencart and Woocommerce crypto payments are widespread among many merchants with businesses of different volumes and scopes of activity.

PrestaShop

PrestaShop is a popular and convenient platform for online sales. According to the official records, PrestaShop makes the top 5 CMS systems (and the top 3 open-source ones). The top categories of stores based on this system are various, from food and apparel to computers and cars. This platform offers merchants many add-on modules and features for customization, and it is used by more than 300,000 shop owners. If you are one of them, try to attract a new customer segment with a game-changing payment option - cryptocurrency.

How to integrate

To start integration there is no need to be an expert in blockchain or dig into the API documentation. The only thing you have to do is follow the step-by-step guidance or watch the tutorials prepared by Apirone on how to install and activate the plugins.

According to these instructions you complete fields with your address (or addresses, if you are going to work with several cryptocurrencies) to accept crypto payments from your clients. All other integration procedures are performed automatically, and after that, you will have a ready tool for payments in all currencies supported by Apirone. It has a user-friendly interface that helps create invoices for customers, see all the information about payments, and trace transactions in the blockchain. In case any other cryptocurrency appears in the Apirone system, it will be added to the plugin naturally, you just need to add your corresponding address into the admin area.

After installation, you can check how payments proceed using not real crypto but testnet coins (it is free). If everything is OK at this stage, you are ready to provide purchases with Bitcoin and/or altcoins for your customers.

How it works

The CMS integration with the Apirone gateway is based on so-called payment forwarding. This solution provides the transfer of coins from a customer to a merchant via the crypto payment processor smoothly and quickly. It also helps save on extra commissions and protects payments due to the Apirone service arrangement of isolated wallets. It means the funds a merchant gets from their customers are separated from other users of the service and are processed in the personal merchant's wallet, not mixed with others. This design makes your cryptocurrency interactions fast, secure, and safe.

Here you can find a link with a user friendly guide:

Installation process of Bitcoin and Altcoins plugin for Prestashop

About Apirone

Apirone is a crypto payment gateway that provides a wide range of business solutions for interaction with blockchain. Founded in 2016, it has become a cutting-edge service supporting several cryptocurrencies with various tools to meet any requirements when accepting crypto payments. The Apirone CMS integrations have been developed with an innovative approach focused on the security, convenience, and anonymity of users. The Apirone plugins are simple and easy-to-install methods ensuring seamless integration which allows starting a business with crypto payment processing from anywhere in the world.

The company is not going to stop with what has already been achieved. In the future, Apirone is planning to launch solutions for other famous e-commerce platforms that could help merchants accept crypto payments, widen the customer base, push up sales, and, therefore, have a positive impact on business development in general. If you have any more questions or suggestions, you can contact the company support team that works 24/7 via email or social networks.

