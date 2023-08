The Turkish Energy Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, announced that maintenance work on the pipeline, which extends from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to a Turkish port, is nearing completion.

He added, "Turkey aims to operate the pipeline as soon as possible."/ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency