Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series Smartwatches Launch, Fusing Fashion and Technology Across Three Standout Wearables: the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Amazfit, the leading global smart wearable brand has unveiled three new smartwatches: the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

Delivering smart health made easy, Amazfit’s latest series of wearables enable users to up their game, improve their health[1], and upgrade their lifestyle without sacrificing personal style. They pack a suite of cutting-edge health and fitness features into a sleek and stylish design powered by the Zepp OS.

Health and Lifestyle Features

All three of Amazfit’s new smartwatches bring about a wealth of innovative health, fitness and lifestyle features, showcased in the Zepp OS. Through an intuitive, powerful interface, this OS empowers users to unleash their full potential, explore their passions and live life positively.

The new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices – instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users’ wrists. Built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, this OS will enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating system.

It also works across Android and iOS devices, and connects to popular health platforms, like Apple Health or Google Fit, to sync your health data, and Strava, Relive, Runkeeper, and TrainingPeaks to sync and share sports data. Other highlights include:

Customization: Up to 150+ vibrant watch faces with matching always-on displays [2] for every mood or occasion, as well as dynamic effects and smooth animations. Wearers will even be able to design their own watch faces and mini apps with the app developer kit (coming soon).

Up to 150+ vibrant watch faces with matching always-on displays for every mood or occasion, as well as dynamic effects and smooth animations. Wearers will even be able to design their own watch faces and mini apps with the app developer kit (coming soon). 4-in-1 easy health measurement: The ability to test four health metrics in one tap [3] thanks to the built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker TM PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen [4] , stress level and breathing rate) in as little as 45 seconds.

The ability to test four health metrics in one tap thanks to the built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen , stress level and breathing rate) in as little as 45 seconds. Easy 24-hour health management : Monitors your heart rate all day [5] – even while swimming. With alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, as well as tracking heart rate zones so you can optimize your workouts, the watch is a comprehensive and easy-to-use health partner for everyone.

: Monitors your heart rate all day – even while swimming. With alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, as well as tracking heart rate zones so you can optimize your workouts, the watch is a comprehensive and easy-to-use health partner for everyone. Easy to understand : Your current health and wellbeing are calculated in a flash and converted into a single PAI [6] score, collated from data based on your past seven days of activity.

: Your current health and wellbeing are calculated in a flash and converted into a single PAI score, collated from data based on your past seven days of activity. Advanced sleep tracking from your watch: Monitor [7] your light, deep and REM sleep stages, plus your waking times during the night, daytime naps over 20 minutes, and even monitor your sleep breathing quality. For added convenience, check your sleep data directly on the watch.

Monitor your light, deep and REM sleep stages, plus your waking times during the night, daytime naps over 20 minutes, and even monitor your sleep breathing quality. For added convenience, check your sleep data directly on the watch. Advanced menstrual cycle tracking: Easily understand your cycle and plan ahead. After recording your menstrual period, you can intelligently and intimately predict the time and length of the following menstrual and fertile window, so you can stay on your game without any surprises.

Easily understand your cycle and plan ahead. After recording your menstrual period, you can intelligently and intimately predict the time and length of the following menstrual and fertile window, so you can stay on your game without any surprises. Efficient, quick-access screens: Save time, customize what matters to you and access Shortcut Cards to flow through your day with peace of mind. Get easy access to key information with a swipe or a tap.

Save time, customize what matters to you and access Shortcut Cards to flow through your day with peace of mind. Get easy access to key information with a swipe or a tap. Voice control: With Alexa [8] , you can set an alarm, ask a question or more when online, and when offline, use the Offline Voice Assistant [9] to open a sports mode or health feature, or even access Home Connect to control smart home devices. Also enjoy a growing ecosystem of over 10 mini apps.

With Alexa , you can set an alarm, ask a question or more when online, and when offline, use the Offline Voice Assistant to open a sports mode or health feature, or even access Home Connect to control smart home devices. Also enjoy a growing ecosystem of over 10 mini apps. Swift and accurate GPS: Get started faster with accurate [10] location tracking based on five satellite systems.

Get started faster with accurate location tracking based on five satellite systems. Options to personalize: Prioritize your preferred features, upload a photo to customize your watch face background, or choose from 15 dynamic animated designs to match your outfit whether at work, rest or play.

Prioritize your preferred features, upload a photo to customize your watch face background, or choose from 15 dynamic animated designs to match your outfit whether at work, rest or play. Motivation tools: Track your runs with the optional Virtual Pacer [11] , then optimize your progress and recovery with the PeakBeats performance algorithm.

Track your runs with the optional Virtual Pacer , then optimize your progress and recovery with the PeakBeats performance algorithm. Life admin tools: Manage your day with message notifications, sedentary and drink water reminders, calendar, events and to-do lists, weather forecasts, Bluetooth remote camera control, and more.

The Zepp OS also comes loaded with a host of comprehensive health and fitness insights, and the Zepp App on your smartphone serves as a hub where you can access additional advice to help you achieve your goals.

The GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 have been created to bring out your inner go-getter and peak performer – to help you navigate effortlessly in and out of your digital life, and strike balance and success.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Built to Empower

As the premium choice in Amazfit’s new series of fashion wearables, the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch offers some market-leading innovations while encouraging you to lead a healthy lifestyle, and activate your inner drive.

Boasting a vibrant 1.45-inch, 331 ppi AMOLED ultra HD display, the GTR 3 Pro delivers dazzling visuals and an easy-to-use interface. As its large circular screen showcases a high refresh rate for seamless, smooth interaction, the watch enjoys an impressive 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, so despite having one of the largest round watch displays on the market, with no wasted space, the GTR 3 Pro is still a comfortable size.

Glance at and cycle through a wide range of features and sports modes with the classic navigation crown, for some satisfyingly reassuring and intuitive haptic feedback as you twist with your fingertips.

Whether you’re firing up activity tracking through one of the 150+ built-in sports modes, or monitoring your stress levels, the GTR 3 Pro empowers you to stay aware of your health 24/7. And if you forget to activate your sport mode, don’t worry – the smart recognition[12] feature kicks in for up to eight popular sports to make sure you never accidentally miss out on activity tracking.

Edging the GTR 3 Pro ahead even more is its battery life, as the watch benefits from an ample 450 mAh cell, which provides up to 12 days[13]of non-stop battery life on a single charge. So no more worrying about running out of power.

Additionally, music lovers will adore the GTR 3 Pro’s 2.3GB[14] of onboard memory, capable of storing up to 470 songs. This means independent music playback directly from your watch without your phone to hand. For added convenience, the GTR 3 Pro can take and make phone calls when connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth, so you can have a hands-free conversation.

GTR 3: Built to Last

Made from lightweight yet durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy complete with an elegant rotatable crown, the GTR 3’s bezel-less design seamlessly integrates with the curved glass screen to give a heightened sense of immersion.

The stylish design with comfortable antibacterial silicone straps deliver classic styling to match different outfits – from your suit to your workout gear, and you can also customize your GTR 3’s watch faces to showcase all the information you need at a glance.

Sporting a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display, the GTR 3 brings Amazfit’s immersive Zepp OS to life, powered by a 450 mAh battery for an extensive battery life of up to 21 days. That means up to three weeks on a single charge, and even longer if you fire up the GTR 3’s Battery Saver Mode.

GTS 3: Built to Move

With a modern square 1.75-inch, ultra HD AMOLED screen with 341 ppi, the GTS 3 is one of the slimmest and lightest smartwatches around, yet still has a huge 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. Designed for anyone who wants a stylish, slim smartwatch display, its shape mirrors your smartphone in style, but its features match those of the GTR 3 almost across the board.

“These three watches achieve the promise of Smart Health Made Easy. The GTR 3 Pro is built to empower. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited for this new generation as we are. Connecting health with technology is the core philosophy behind the Zepp OS. And so, we created the Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system, that helps our watches achieve our mission of making it easy for everyone to live a healthy life”, said Wayne Huang, CEO & Founder of Zepp Health.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series will launch globally on October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1).

In Europe, pricing will start from €149.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, and from €199.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. All three products will be available via the UK , Germany , France , Italy , and Spain Amazfit stores, from October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1).

In the US, pricing will start from $179.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, and from $229.99 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. The GTR 3 Pro and GTR 3 will be available at the US Amazfit store from October 11th, 2021 (GMT+1). The GTS 3 will be available soon.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smartwatches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

[1] This product is not a medical device and cannot be used for medical purposes or as basis for diagnosis of any medical condition. Detection results are provided for reference only. Please consult professional medical institutions if you feel unwell. [2]Always-on Display: When the screen is illuminated, it displays system content. When the screen is in standby mode, it displays the time. This function requires users to manually set “Always-on Display”. The user can switch on or off this feature through the watch or Alexa app. [3] To process the one-tap measurement, please wear the watch tightly at one finger-width from the wrist, and keep your arm still for best results. Movement, and environmental and physical characteristics can affect speed and accuracy of monitoring and measurement. [4] To measure blood oxygen, please wear the watch tight at one finger-width from the wrist and keep your arm still for best results. All-day monitoring of SpO2 needs to be enabled on the watch or in the Zepp App. SpO2 alerts are sent if the detected rate is too low compared to the preset value, which needs to be set in the Zepp App and on the watch, at a minimum of 80%. Movement, and environmental and physical characteristics can affect speed and accuracy of monitoring and measurement. [5] The 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature requires the user to enable Auto Heart Rate Monitor in the Zepp App and on the watch, and the minimum value can be set to 1 minute. Abnormal heart rate alerts and the preset value need to be set in the Zepp App and on the watch. [6] PAI is a personal physiological activity indicator. Based on heart rate data, daily activity intensity, and multi-dimensional dynamic comprehensive evaluation of personal physiological data, it is converted into an intuitive PAI value using an algorithm to help you understand your physical condition. By maintaining a certain intensity of daily activities or workouts, you can obtain your PAI value. According to the HUNT Fitness Study* research results, keeping your PAI value above 100 will help reduce the risk of death by cardiovascular disease and increase life expectancy. *HUNT Fitness Study: This study was a sub-project of the HUNT study, and was led by Professor Ulrik Wisloff of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The HUNT study lasted over 35 years and involved more than 230,000 participants. [7] When the device is worn to sleep, the device will automatically record sleep information. The device can record night sleep and naps. Sleep time that overlaps with 10:00pm – 8:00am will be recorded as night sleep, and sleep that is more than 60 minutes apart from night sleep will be recorded as naps. Sleeps of less than 20 minutes are not recorded. The basic information of night sleep can be viewed in the device, and detailed analysis and nap records can be viewed in the app.The 24-hour stress level monitoring needs to be enabled on the watch or in the Zepp App. Alerts for high stress levels are based on the preset value, and prompts for the breathing exercise need to be enabled on the watch. [8] To see the full list of 15 countries/regions and 14 languages supported, as well as how to activate and use Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series smartwatches, please visit support.amazfit.com. [9] Offline voice assistant only supports English, Spanish, German and Chinese voice commands. The automatic lock feature needs to be set manually in the watch settings. [10] Indoor positioning services are not supported. Positioning speed and accuracy may be affected by the surrounding environment. [11] Virtual Pacer is only compatible with Outdoor Running and Treadmill sports modes. [12] The accuracy and sensitivity of the workout recognition feature varies from person to person, and are related to the posture and proficiency of the user during their workout. Short workout duration or frequent changes in posture may not trigger the automatic recognition feature. When you are driving a car or taking a bus, or taking part in other such activities, accidental recognition may be triggered if these activities are particularly similar to the selected workout mode. When you are conducting outdoor activities, if the GPS signal is poor or the AGPS data information has not been synchronized with the mobile phone for an extended period, these outdoor activities may be assessed as indoor activities. [13] The battery life may vary according to the settings, operation conditions and other factors. So the actual result may differ from the laboratory data. Typical usage scenario: Heart rate monitoring is always on and measures at 10-minute intervals, sleep monitoring enabled; 200 pushed messages a day; raise wrist to see watch time 100 times; test blood-oxygen 5 times per day; bright screen operations for 5 minutes; exercise 3 times a week for 30 minutes at a time, GPS running for 30 minutes; voice assistant turned off. Battery Saver Mode: Engage the Battery Saver Mode on the watch, which turns off the Bluetooth connection, heart rate and other functions, and only records steps and basic sleep information. Heavy usage scenario: Heart rate is monitoring always on and measures at 1-minute intervals, sleep monitoring and sleep breathing quality monitoring and stress monitoring enabled; 150 pushed messages a day lighting up the screen display; raise wrist to see watch time 100 times; test blood-oxygen 5 times per day; bright screen operations 15 minutes; exercise 3 times a week for 30 minutes at a time; GPS running for 30 minutes; voice assistant turned on. GPS continuous usage time of 38 hours: Turn on heart rate monitoring and GPS, use the GPS to map your workouts. [14] The maximum storage space for music is 2.3GB (due to the system space occupied, the actual space used by the user may be less than 2.3GB); based on 5-10MB per song, it can store up to 270-470 MP3 songs.

